Jodie O'Rourke with Cody Chamings, 5 on Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Parenting

Smiles all around for inclusive nippers family

Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2020 1:00 AM
CODY Chamings could stay in the water for hours if it wasn't for his mum reminding him it's home time.

The five-year-old was in his first year of Seahorse Nippers, an initiative by Alex Surf Lifesaving Club for disabled kids, and loving it.

Mum, Shana Chamings said it was a much needed asset for the Sunshine Coast.

Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
"Being safe in the water is so important and teaches them life skills," she said,

"Because we live on the beach it's even more crucial and is something inclusive that's so often hard to find."

Co-ordinator Robbie Elphinstone said he started the program five years ago after noticing a gap in the market.

Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Now, about 35 kids with disabilities and their families were a part of the family.

"There was a need in the community that we needed to help out those families," he said.

"Plus they all have a heap of fun out there."

Lachlan having fun with Oscar Hough and Shaun O'Rourke on Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
The next Seahorse Nippers will be held on February 1.

