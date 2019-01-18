Menu
Sylvia Jeffreys and Deb Knight on Today.
Smiling Sylvia Jeffreys at Nine studios after axing

by Lydia Pedrana
18th Jan 2019 8:21 AM
AS the new look Today show suffers poor ratings, the show's former newsreader Sylvia Jeffreys was spotted at the Channel 9 Willoughby offices yesterday for the first time since she was dumped from the panel.

Former Today Show presenter Sylvia Jeffries is seen glowing at Nine Studio's as she goes to clean out her desk at the Willoughby premises yesterday. Picture: Matrix
A smiley Jeffrey's looked relaxed in a casual summer dress and large aviator sunglasses as she stopped to chat with retired sports journalist, Ken Sutcliffe on her way out of the building.

It is understood Jeffreys will take on a new prime time role at the network, however details about her impending gig are yet to announced.

 

Sylvia Jeffries, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson and Richard Wilkins in 2016. Picture: Lachie Millard
Sylvia Jeffries, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson and Richard Wilkins in 2016. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

The 32-year-old, who had been the newsreader on the breakfast show since 2014, was replaced by her colleague and former 60 Minutes reporter, Tom Steinfort.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey's husband Peter Stefanovic, the younger brother of axed Today show host Karl, has left Nine entirely after 15 years with the network.

Peter, 37, was the first causality of Nine's major shake-up with the entire Today show line-up, except Gerogie Gardner, being moved on.

channel nine journalist sylvia jeffreys tv

