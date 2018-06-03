Smith lets slip lead at US Women's Open

ON COURSE: Sarah Jane Smith prepares to putt on the first green during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek in Alabama.

GOLF: Sarah Jane Smith has faltered with consecutive bogeys at a soggy Shoal Creek to relinquish the lead during the third round of the US Women's Open to Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn.

Jutanugarn began the round three shots behind Sunshine Coast product Smith and needed just three holes to close the gap to one as she gathered two early birdies.

That is where the margin remained for an hour as both ran off four successive pars, before Smith bogeyed the par-three eighth after a poor tee shot.

Smith, the world No.97, then yanked her drive into the trees at the par-four ninth to drop another shot.

Jutanugarn turned at nine under par, one clear of Smith and four in front of South Korean Kim Hyo-joo, who had played 11 holes.

Former world No.1 Jutanugarn has eight LPGA victories in the past two years, including a major at the 2016 Ricoh Women's British Open.

Using her prodigious power, she regularly lashed her three-wood off the tee further than Smith could hit her driver.

Jutanugarn was far from perfect but kept her card clean by saving par at the picturesque par-three fifth by sinking a six-foot putt.

Earlier, the second round was finally completed following Friday's long lightning delay.

Smith, who was among the lucky half of the field to finish on Friday (Alabama time), enjoyed a sleep-in while many of her rivals woke before dawn, including Jutanugarn, who got up at 4am local time.

When all was said and done, Smith led with a 10-under 134 halfway total, three in front of Jutanugarn and four clear of Australian Su Oh.

Park Sung-hyun is no longer defending champion after missing the cut.