Fera and Ashley Ristano with a 2kg mango on their backyard tree in Smithfield. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Offbeat

Beat this! Monster mango challenge

by Jack Lawrie
4th Dec 2018 6:15 AM
A CAIRNS couple has thrown down the gauntlet to anyone who can beat their contender for the Far North's largest mango.

Ashley and Fera Ristano have had success with giant fruit before, toppling Mareeba growers Matt and Jess Fealy's 1.5kg contender with a 1.7kg R2E2 specimen in 2015.

Now they have a new freak of nature - a whopping 2kg monster mango hanging from the tree like an oversized Christmas bauble.

"It's just thriving in the heat, I don't know what's causing our mangoes to grow so big," Mrs Ristano said.

"I'd like to see if anyone can beat it - I went looking for records and found the world record for biggest mango which is over 3kg but I haven't found a result for Australia yet.

"We have no idea when it'll ripen, it's taking a long time, but if it survives and grows to completion, we'll take it off the tree, cut it up and have a feast."

