Smith’s stunning PGA breakthrough
Australian Cam Smith has captured his first individual USPGA title after beating American Brendan Steele in a thrilling playoff.
Smith, second heading into Sunday's final round, had made a clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole to force an extra hole.
His birdie enabled him to join Steele at 11-under par after the overnight leader sprayed his drive on the final hole of regulation, meaning he could only manage par.
CLUTCH @CamSmithGolf!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2020
We're going to a playoff. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/S6opuhQJ1t
Smith, from Queensland, looked to have blown his chance at victory when he blasted his drive on the first playoff hole right of the fairway.
But he played a superb second shot, overcoming a large tree to keep his approach low and send it just 12 feet from the hole - to set up a birdie putt.
Steele, whose drive found the centre of the fairway, then sent his approach long and over the green, handing Smith a massive advantage.
After Steele failed to get up and down for par, Smith was able to two-putt for victory - ensuring his first solo win and earning the US$1,188,000 cheque.
The win gives Smith a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and also ensure a berth at the US Masters.
His only previous USPGA success came at the 2017 Zurich Classic, a teams event where he partnered Jonas Blixt.
Never give up. 🏆@CamSmithGolf was +4 thru 2 holes to start the week.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2020
He finished as the champion @SonyOpenHawaii.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Y94jDmiv4G