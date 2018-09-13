Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOUSE FIRE: Firefighters spent many hours during the night extinguishing the blaze.
HOUSE FIRE: Firefighters spent many hours during the night extinguishing the blaze. Mike Knott
News

Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Sep 2018 8:02 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

A HOUSE has been destroyed by fire this morning, with barking dogs and a working smoke alarm being crediting for saving a man's life.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire in a Rubyanna home at 1.30am.

A Bundaberg Fire and Rescue spokesman said the sole occupant of the house had evacuated after he was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and barking dogs.

The spokesman said the fire took many hours to put out and the house had suffered extensive damage from the blaze.

Scenes of Crime are investigating to determine if the cause of the fire is suspicious, a Bundaberg Police spokesman confirmed.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

bundaberg emergency fire house fire smoke alarm
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Coffee and sugar a bitter-sweet winner

    Coffee and sugar a bitter-sweet winner

    Food & Entertainment Brothers join forces to create the perfect blend of coffee and sugar

    • 13th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Controversial development gets green light

    premium_icon Controversial development gets green light

    Council News Neighbours say safety still an issue

    Emergency admissions on the rise in Valley

    premium_icon Emergency admissions on the rise in Valley

    Health Hospital patient numbers climb

    • 13th Sep 2018 9:50 AM
    What happened to Naomi?

    What happened to Naomi?

    Crime Naomi's family are concerned for her welfare

    • 13th Sep 2018 10:32 AM

    Local Partners