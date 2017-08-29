Smoke blankets region as fires rage

MEMORIES of a huge blaze that destroyed several houses in Kremnos three years ago were brought back on the weekend as smoke blanketed the region.

Rural Fire Service crews were stretched to the maximum with multiple fires breaking out across the Clarence Valley due to the dry, windy conditions.

Operations officer for Clarence Valley Ian Smith said one fire in particular in the Kremnos, Glenreagh area, had the potential to reach houses as it tore through about 400 hectares of land, including some burnt in 2014.

"We tried to contain it, but because of terrain we couldn't get in there," he said.

"We ended up having to back-burn around about 25 houses."

The blaze is now contained, with firefighters monitoring the dense bushland. Further south, a fire at Kangaroo Creek has razed more than 1100ha of bushland. "Clarence Valley-wide, our guys have done an amazing job," Mr Smith said. "Let's just hope for a change in weather to give them a break."