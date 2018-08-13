Menu
A bushfire in Bom Bom State Forest is causing visibility issues on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton
Smoke hazard on Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
13th Aug 2018 7:00 AM

VISIBILITY on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton may be limited due to smoke from a nearby bushfire, with Roads and Maritime Services issuing a warning to motorists.

The smoke hazard is on the highway near Four Mile Lane, with traffic in both directions impacted.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution and reduce speed and to drive to the conditions of the road.

The Forest Corporation of NSW and Rural Fire Service are currently battling a 20ha bushfire near Old Lilypool Rd, Bom Bom.

