Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aircraft monitors a fire burning near Inverell yesterday. There's a high fire danger today across much of Northern NSW.
An aircraft monitors a fire burning near Inverell yesterday. There's a high fire danger today across much of Northern NSW. NSW RFS
News

Smoke haze blows south from bushfires

18th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS will this morning conduct aerial surveillance of a number of fires burning north of Coffs Harbour.

A bushfire is being monitored in the Sherwood Creek Forest.

A fire was also reported along Waihou Forest Rd, near Glenreagh at 10pm last night.

That fire is being monitored and contained by Rural Fire Service crews.

Further north and another bushfire is being controlled at Gulf Creek at Newton Boyd on the Blacksmith Shop Rd at Dalmorton.

So far that fire has burned out 37 hectares of bush.

Total fire bans are in place today across the state in a number of regions including the Upper Hunter.

A very high fire danger remains in place in our region with much of the Coffs Coast yet to record rainfall in 2019.

Fire bans are in place across Northern NSW and other parts of the state today.
Fire bans are in place across Northern NSW and other parts of the state today. NSW RFS
bushfires coffs harbour fire bans firefighters rural fire service
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man killed in morning crash

    Man killed in morning crash

    News A motorcyclist has died after a single vehicle crash near Woolgoolga this morning.

    New Iolanthe St access road welcomed by businesses

    premium_icon New Iolanthe St access road welcomed by businesses

    News Increase in visibility by highway traffic a good thing

    • 18th Jan 2019 3:42 PM
    New road expected to 'reduce congestion'

    premium_icon New road expected to 'reduce congestion'

    News Latest piece of the Grafton bridge project open to traffic

    OPINION: Please don't text me Clive

    premium_icon OPINION: Please don't text me Clive

    News Anyone else annoyed with Palmer's messages?