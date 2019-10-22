Smoke haze reminder of ongoing bushfires

NSW Rural Fire Service crews are still working to contain a number of fires across the state.

NSW Rural Fire Service crews are still working to contain a number of fires across the state. Marc Stapelberg

THE smoke haze that has descended on the Clarence Valley this morning is a reminder of the ongoing fire activity across the state.

Earlier this week Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley District crews conducted a large scale hazard reduction operation on the North Eastern section of the Bees Nest fire.

The operation was undertaken in an attempt to contain this section of the fire after lightning activity on October 16 and 17 hit an area outside of the containment line and ignited new fires.

An update on the RFS Clarence Valley District Facebook page said with current conditions and a lack of fuel moisture, the fire will not be able to be contained along Chandlers Creek.

"Crews will undertake approximately 30 kilometres of backburning with aircraft undertaking aerial incendiary lighting on the top of the ridges to lessen the fire behaviour as it approaches the backburn put in from the ground. Large amounts of smoke will continue to be visible in the area over the coming days," the statement said.

Further north at the Busbys Flat fire, an update on the NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone Facebook page outlines the mammoth effort involved in fighting the 50,000ha fire.

"Having burned for 17 days it takes considerable resources to be brought to bear to put a stop to the fire," the post reads.

"Whilst to the outside world it may look like the fire is out when it actually continues to burn. There continues to remain significant work to be done and this work today is being fulfilled by multiple firefighters and specialist Incident Management Team personnel supported by aircraft and heavy machinery."

In total at the Busbys Flat fire were 30 IMT personnel, 20 Field Support Personnel, more than 130 plus firefighters, 50 fire vehicles, six heavy machinery and seven aircraft.

While there are no total fire bans for today across NSW, the Clarence Valley is rated as having a high bushfire danger.