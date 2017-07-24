Smoke in the air for hazard reduction burns

MONDAY'S weather is expected to be a beautiful sunny day but it might not be clear skies north of Coffs Harbour with a pair of hazard reduction burns planned.
In preparation for the summer fire season, the Rural Fire Service will be conducting two burns on Monday, one at Red Rock and the other at Korora.
The Red Rock hazard reduction burn will be conducted at Red Rock Rd, south of Yuraygir National Park while bushland north of Old Coast Rd at Korora will be targetted.
If there is a hazard reduction burn being conducted near you, the following steps are advised:
- Sightseers must keep away from hazard reduction burns for their own safety;
- If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice;
- Keep doors and windows closed to prevent smoke entering homes;
- Remove washing from clothes lines;
- Ensure pets have a protected area;
- Keep outdoor furniture under cover to prevent ember burns;
- Retract pool covers to prevent ember damage;
- Vehicles must slow down, keep windows up, turn headlights on.