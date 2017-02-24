Smoke warning for residents

RESIDENTS of the Waterview Heights area are warned that there may be smoke in the area over the next few days.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service have issued a private agricultural land burn permit that is valid until March 2, depending on the weather.

The agricultural burn will be undertaken on private property is authorised by a written fire permit issued by the NSW RFS.

The RFS will monitor the situation and will maintain contact with the manager.

Additional permit approvals may be issued should the landholder not complete the proposed burning activity.

NSW RFS advise residents can take the following health precautions:

Stay indoors, with windows and doors closed.

Stay in air-conditioned premises, if possible.

Avoid vigorous exercise, especially if you have asthma or a lung condition.

Cover your nose and mouth with a mask designed to filter fine particles. Use a mask rated either P1 or P2. These are available from hardware stores. P2 masks are more effective in blocking the finest particles, however any mask has to be worn correctly over the nose and mouth to protect you.

For more information regarding bush fire activity, use the Fires Near Me app.