Smoking message personal after family deaths

THE JOB of trying to convince smokers to quit is something Ipswich Hospital boss Luke Worth takes very personally.

The hospital's executive director has lost three aunties to lung and throat cancer caused by smoking.

While working in Northland, New Zealand, Mr Worth helped implement a quit smoking program to better support staff and patients motivated to give up the addiction.

Now, he is encouraging those in the West Moreton region who smoke to choose a healthier smoke-free life ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

"Smoking has had a profoundly sad impact on my family and I hate knowing that others could go through a similar thing because of something that is ultimately preventable," Mr Worth said.

"We remain concerned about the rate of smoking in West Moreton, which is higher than other parts of Queensland.

"We understand quitting smoking is hard which is why there are many support options available and calling the Quitline (13 78 48) or chatting to your GP is a good place to start."

For World No Tobacco Day, West Moreton Health will host a series of presentations to educate staff about how they can help patients and themselves.

West Moreton Health Environmental Health Officers will be visiting areas across West Moreton including Ipswich Hospital and the Ipswich Health Plaza on Bell St to raise awareness of relevant Queensland smoking laws.

For information visit Queensland Health at qld.gov.au/health/staying-healthy/atods/smoking/laws or quithq.initiatives.qld.gov.au.

Smoke bans