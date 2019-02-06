Smooth operators celebrate first birthday

VERY SMOOTH: Michele Giffin and Naomi Davis the co-owners of Blueberries Smoothies and Health Bar.

AS CUSTOMERS walk through the door of Maclean's Blueberries Smoothie and Health Bar, most of the time, their order is already on the way.

Sometimes they just entrust it to the staff.

"I think we remember about 90 per cent of what our customers want when they walk in,” owner Naomi Davis said.

"Sometimes they just look at the range and still can't decide. 'Just make me something good' they say.”

Ms Davis alongside fellow owner Michele Giffin have celebrated one year in business for the shop, and said that the idea came out of a personal necessity.

"There was nowhere to go in the Maclean CBD that could cater to my dietary needs,” Ms Davis said.

"So we opened up a shop that catered to everyone.

"Gluten free, vegetarians, if you don't want chilli in something, we cater to a lot of people with different allergens, and I think it's a nice niche that we've found.”

The smoothie shop offers 15 different recipes, with people altering the recipes to their own personal tastes - maybe coconut water instead of apple juice, and Ms Davis said that their salads were also their most popular food item.

"In winter you could bring a bowl in and we had five crockpots going and you could fill them up.”

One year on, and Ms Davis said they could never have expected the reaction to their store.

"It's so much bigger than what we ever thought it would be,” Ms Davis said.

"We've met so many beautiful people and listened to so many stories... and we just want people to walk in the door and come to a happy place.”