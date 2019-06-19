Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fence with barbed wire. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Fence with barbed wire. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK080915csecurity1
Crime

Smuggling drugs an act of love

19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRIMINAL act for love has left a South Grafton woman lucky not to be behind bars.

Rachel C Barnett, 39, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday on several charges including bring prohibited drug into place of detention and possess prohibited drug.

Police facts tendered to the court state Barnett visited her partner in Grafton Correctional Centre when an intercepted phone call led police to carry out a search of her possessions.

According to facts, the search revealed a syringe, resealable bags and a pink water balloon in her possession. Facts state Barnett had nearly one gram of cannabis and a dozen of a drug typically used to replace heroin or methadone.

Barnett's solicitor Greg Coombes submitted to the court his client made an "immediate admission” and was "disappointed in herself”.

Mr Coombes said Barnett had no community ties and was in a "difficult situation”.

"She knows her actions were wrong but the only person she is trying to keep happy is in custody.”

Barnett was on a good behaviour bond at the time of the offence.

"If that's what love is, I must have it all wrong,” Magistrate Karen Stafford said.

"If you keep down this path, you will end up in jail. Then we'll see if your partner visits you as much as you visit him.”

Barnett was sentenced to a 12 month intensive corrections order with 100 hours community service.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Cocktail of drugs' puts woman behind bars

    premium_icon 'Cocktail of drugs' puts woman behind bars

    Crime $6500 worth of illicit, prescription substances found in South Grafton home

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
    $1000 reward to catch sign sabotage culprits

    premium_icon $1000 reward to catch sign sabotage culprits

    News Palmers Island signs vandalised under the cover of darkness, rain

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
    New officer to tackle colony within months

    premium_icon New officer to tackle colony within months

    Council News How will the new position help look after community, animals?

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:27 AM
    Grafton gets ready to fly historic aircraft

    premium_icon Grafton gets ready to fly historic aircraft

    News Wings and Wheels event set to take off

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:58 AM