Snack Shack closure: What we know so far

WILL Brooms Head residents and visitors ever enjoy a scallop and chips from the Snack Shack again?

After its closure in April during the coronavirus lockdown, any hopes of a post-lockdown reopening were quickly dashed when the lessees of the Snack Shack terminated their lease agreement a month later.

In the weeks following the termination, claims of a private land sale further fuelled concern about the beloved takeaway shop’s future. However, a spokesperson from Clarence Valley Council has put these rumours to bed.

“The Snack Shack is located on crown land and council are the crown land managers, therefore it wouldn’t be put up for sale or with a real estate agency,” CVC Holiday Parks and Saleyards officer Julie Schipp said.

Ms Schipp confirmed “council are still in the process of finalising the former lease agreement for the Snack Shack,” while, at the same time are “preparing expression of interest documents for leasing of the Snack Shack that will be issued via council’s Tenderlink site”.

In the meantime, maintenance is being carried out on the property, giving residents and visitors renewed hope that the Snack Shack may one day open its doors again.