Snag-slinging supremos come to the party

Maurie Maher, Adrian Botting, Lance Dasey and John Power of the Aboriginal Mens Group cooked breakfast to kickstart the open day.

Maurie Maher, Adrian Botting, Lance Dasey and John Power of the Aboriginal Mens Group cooked breakfast to kickstart the open day. Tim Jarrett

FEEDING the early risers at The Daily Examiner's 160th birthday celebrations was the Grafton Aboriginal Men's Group.

The group has been around for more than 10 years and has been a mainstay at community events around the Clarence, serving up a sausage sandwiches to the public.

They meet on a Thursday morning for a 'yarning circle' which was an opportunity for men to get together and share their experiences in confidence.

"We talk about the world in general but if someone has a problem it is spoken about," said president Maurie Maher.

"But it doesn't leave the group."

Lance Dasey found the group after he came to town to care for his mother and said they were a "down to earth" group of blokes.

And when it came to The Examiner, Mr Dasey said he enjoyed the local news thanks to his mum.

"I used to buy The Telegraph, but I would read The Examiner because my mum got it," he said.

"There are still a lot of people who like to read a paper, I certainly do."

"With a coffee."

There was consensus in the group that reading the paper in its physical form was a more enjoyable experience than online, but they recognised that digital news was where the industry was leading.

The group will be next slinging snags at Naidoc Week and a touch football event next month.