Snake bite story for ages

FOR many people would nominate snakes as among their greatest fears. On this day, 125 years ago, one family’s fear was realised in a terrible way. Former local and now University of Queensland professor Anthony Young tells the story of the death of his grandmother’s aunty, Hannah Maher.

Among the early European settlers on the Clarence was an Irishman called Richard Maher. He and his wife Sarah, an Australian born to Irish convicts, established a cane farm on Lower Harwood in 1863. They were among many Irish families who moved north from Morpeth during that period, and whose names exist in the area to this day.

Like so many from the time, the Mahers had a large family. Their fifth child, and first girl, was Hannah, younger sister of James, Patrick, William and John, and older sister of Julia, Patience, Denis (my grandmother’s father), Michael and Grace. It was the death of young Hannah that turned upside down the lives of this pre-Federation family.

It is difficult to comprehend the way of life back then. What I have are memories of my grandmother’s stories, themselves often translated memories of the times and people before her. Cars of course were not existent, and while there were some roads for horses and carts, there were few if any bridges. Telegraph was the only electronic communication, but telegraph stations were few and far between. McFarlane bridge only opened in 1906, over a decade after the fateful evening, while the original Harwood bridge opened another 60 years later. The river itself afforded the most important transport.

On that eventful night there was to be a ball at Palmers Island, and the family planned on rowing a boat to get there. In today’s interconnected society it is near impossible to conceive what a ball meant to the disparate families living on the Clarence. It was a chance to share news, meet new acquaintances, and maybe for the younger ones, the possibility of meeting a husband or wife. Certainly at 23, it may be wondered whether Hannah’s young heart was feeling more than the normal level of excitement as she got ready for the ball.

In the early evening, just as it was getting dark, Hannah went to the tank to get some water to wash. A scream saw her mother run from the house. There, on the inside of her right ankle, were the telltale marks of a snakebite. They called for help, and applied a ligature above the bite. Hannah started vomiting. In her last words she tried to reassure her mother that she didn’t think it was a snake that bit her. She died within two hours, and was buried at Maclean the next day, with a large crowd attending. The snake was never found, but was thought to be a death adder, which were more common than then now.

While the homestead has long disappeared, the palm trees that grew beside it remained. To this day they lie within a cane field on the Young farm at Harwood. As children they were pointed out as the place she died by her niece, our grandmother Edith, who was born close to twenty years after Hannah’s death. The memory of a loss goes on and on, and the palm trees still mark the place 125 years ago today that Hannah Maher was killed by a snake.