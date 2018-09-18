Menu
Dave Wiedman of Rapt in Reptiles with Olivia the olive python during a visit to Space Pilots.
Crime

Snake catcher jailed for five years over arrow shot

Anton Rose
by
17th Sep 2018 5:28 PM
TOOWOOMBA snake catcher David Gregory Wiedman was today sentenced to five years in jail after shooting a man in the face with a bow and arrow last year.

Wiedman was last week found guilty in the city's District Court by a jury of seven women and five men after a three-day trial.

His defence counsel of Joe McConnell and barrister David Jones relied on convincing a jury that the arrow, shot from behind a screen door at a man who had moments before punched Wiedman, ricocheted off a pole before striking Cameron Boyd in the chin and leaving a bone exposed.

Wiedman's lawyers also argued during his trial last week threats to "burn the place down" and "kill everyone inside" entitled the father-of-two to protect his property and its occupants.

The house was filled with snakes and a salt water crocodile.

The Crown, however, submitted there were no threats to kill or burn Wiedman's home.

Shortly after the verdict, Mr Jones told the court Wiedman would have 30 to 40 references tendered during his sentencing.

Judge Craig Chowdhury sentenced Wiedman to five years jail with no parole.

