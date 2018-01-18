G'bah woman steps on red-bellied black snake in laundry

Michelle Gosling, of Goonellabah, was bitten by a red-bellied black snake in her laundry room.

GOONELLABAH woman Michelle Gosling has faced what many people would consider their worst nightmare - being bitten by a venomous snake in her home.

She was walking into her laundry to put a load of washing on about 9.30pm on Monday when she felt "something hit her".

"I had obviously stepped on the snake and it spun around and bit me on the ankle," she said.

"It all sort of happened really quickly. I just turned the light on and as I stepped on it I heard a hissing noise.

"I thought I had stepped on one of the kids' toys and then when I saw the snake I realised what had happened."

Mrs Gosling recalled feeling a sharp bite, then a burning and tingling sensation in her leg after the red-bellied black snake bit her.

"It sort of freaked me out that there was a snake in the house but at the time I didn't realise what had happened until a few minutes after," Mrs Gosling said.

After she had clicked to what had occurred she yelled out to her husband who came and caught the nearly 1m-long snake, while she got in her car and drove herself to the hospital.

Within about 10 seconds, Mrs Gosling was admitted to the Lismore Base Hospital through the Emergency Department.

"The hospital was amazing," she said. "I walked in, said 'I've been bitten by a snake', and within 10-15 seconds I was in a wheelchair and they took me straight through.

"They checked my bloods every hour and monitored the poison levels in my blood. Luckily I didn't need the antivenin but they had it there, just in case.

"The doctor said if you could choose a venomous snake to be bit by, the red-bellied black snake was probably the one to choose."

Mrs Gosling said not knowing how the snake got into her home made her extremely nervous.

"Our neighbours have all said they have had snakes, normally brown, but this was a red-bellied black snake," she said.

If she was to be unfortunate enough to be bitten by a snake again, Mrs Gosling said she would most definitely bandage the limb or affected area.