Allison Turner cake for my son's birthday.
Food & Entertainment

SNAKE OR CAKE? Check out these crafty cake creations

27th Jul 2018 2:21 PM

FROM lifelike snakes to soccer balls and toolboxes, there is no shortage of imagination when it comes to baking cakes in the Clarence Valley.

The Daily Examiner had a huge response from proud parents and professional decorators alike when asked to submit their cake creations and baking sensations to our Facebook page this week.

We're not sure whether Allison Turner's python cake looks terribly appetising, but her creation received the most love, followed by Donna Soden's colourful chameleon for her son's birthday and the singing flamingos, another Allison Turner creation.

Check out a selection of the cake creations submitted to our Facebook page below, or grab a copy of the Saturday, July 28 edition of The Daily Examiner and turn to page 18.

Grafton Daily Examiner

