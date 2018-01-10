Menu
Snap into action: InFocus entries close today

ENTRIES into the 6th annual InFocus Photography Competition close today.

If you're a keen photographer, today is your last chance to get snapping for your chance to have your work hang on the walls of the Grafton Regional Gallery and a share in the prize pool of $2200, including $500 to the winner.

There four categories to enter are SLR, compact camera, mobile phone and youth.

Impress the judges with your interpretation of this year's theme "Contemporary Clarence”. It could be a landscape, portrait, detail, or anything that catches the judges' eyes, and shows how the history-rich Clarence relates to our modern-day lifestyle.

The competition is run as in conjunction with the plunge festival. An additional photo will be chosen for the front cover of the plunge festival guide.

Each photographer may enter up to three times. To enter visit www.clarence. nsw.gov.au/infocus

