SNAP: Spectacular storms light up the valley

An amazing shot of a lightning storm off the coast of Yamba lit by the full moon taken by Di Ellis.

WHILE the rain may have started falling in earnest today, it is the night storm sky that has attracted the attention of photographers down river.

Di Ellis sent through this spectacular shot of a lightning storm lit by the full moon hovering off the coast of Yamba.

She says if you look closely, you can even see an intrepid fishing boat heading towards the lightning offshore.

Di set her camera for a 30sec exposure to capture the lightning with the bright moon shining an almost daylight like look over the coast.

It comes after fellow Lower River landscape photographer Duncan Fawkes turned his attention to a uniquely lit storm cloud last week and captured the lightning through it.

A spectacular image of the storm captured by photographer Duncan Fawkes. Duncan Fawkes

"I was enjoying the light show with my daughter as a thunderstorm slid past Townsend. I noticed the top of the cloud had a bright edge and realised this was a rim light from the moon rising behind the cloud. I rushed to get my camera, a long lens and my tripod so that I was ready for the moon rising over the cloud,” he said.

Duncan is currently exhibiting his landscape work with photographers Jeremy Billett and Graham Mackie at the Harwood Hotel in their Images of the Clarence exhibition.

If you're keen to get out and capture some lightning, storms are predicted to cover the valley for the next few nights, but be careful while you're out there.

Early in the year, intrepid storm chase Megs Burgess gave her best advice for staying safe while snapping the storms.

Megs Burgess looks to the skies for some more storm clouds. Adam Hourigan

"I won't get out of the car if it's raining, it's about maintaining that safe distance” she said.

"You have to stay in your comfort zone, otherwise you'll always have the voice in the back of your head wondering if you'll get struck by something.”