Snapchat Girl beats Bedtime Stories in photo finish

Snapchat Girl (right) dives at the line to win the Mothers Gift on Grafton Cup day. Adam Hourigan

MOTHERS GIFT F&M: Snapchat Girl looked to be "in all sorts" of trouble halfway down the straight in today's $50,000 TAB Mother's Gift (1400m) before storming home late fro an electrifying win.

In an almost carbon copy of the finish to the previous day's Ramornie Handicap when Havasay grabbed Star Boy on the line, Snapchat Girl did the same to Bedtime Stories.

The Allan Kehoe -trained Bedtime Stories looked home when the Port Macquarie filly led into and down the long Grafton straight.

However Snapchat Girl, a striking chestnut filly trained by Les Kelly at Bundall, finally saw daylight and was able to swoop.

"I couldn't get out," jockey Anthony Allen told trainer Les Kelly and owner Les Cowell.

"I thought she was in all sorts," Les Kelly agreed.

"Great to train a winner for Les (Cowell) down here. He comes from here."

Gold Coaster Les Cowell said "my mum's from Grafton" but loves coming to Grafton and supporting the club.

"We won a Grafton Cup a few years ago too," he said of Warrior Within's 2011 Cup success.

"She was super today," he added.

It was Snapchat Girl's fifth win and she'll now head back to a Brisbane campaign.

"She looked like being a real good horse early on," Les Kelly added.

"Was a promising two-year-old but then lost form and went for a spell.

"She also went to Sydney for a while but has come back here now."

Les has 36 horses in work at Bundall and hopes she can continue her return to winning form but hopes he doesn't have to sit through races like today when she was held up with no where to go for a long while in the straight.