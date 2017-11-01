#SnapClarenceValley: show us what you love about our region

We live in one of the most beautiful locations in Australia.



From our gorgeous beaches, abundance of wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, the Clarence Valley has so much to photograph.



To celebrate what we have - and to strengthen our community pride - the Daily Examiner is launching #SnapClarenceValley - a social media initiative to promote what we all love about living here.



For some, it's getting up at the crack of dawn and watching the sun rise over Yamba beach or capturing an image of our elusive brumby at Brooms Head.



Budding photographers will be joining similar quests in capital cities and regions across the country as part of the News Corp initiative in partnership with Canon Australia and Harvey Norman Photo Centre.



All you have to do is snap, hashtg your post #SnapClarenceValley and share on our Instagram or Facebook page.

#SnapClarenceValley will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.



But before you do, here are some tips from local photographer Jeremy Billett to capture sensational snaps.



"The best time for sunrise and sunset photos is about 30 minutes before and after," he said. "With landscapes, sunrise and sunset are also better as they create longer shadows and more depth to your image."



"For portraits, you want to ensure their eyes are in focus and get a bit of distance between the background and your subject."



"You also want to shoot with side lighting rather than the sun hitting them in the face. Also, if you've got a bit of white cardboard or a reflector then put that on the other side of the light and it will reflect nicely on their face and soften the whole image."