Train chaos after horror cable snap

A snapped power line has caused chaos for Werribee passengers again. Picture: Twitter/Teegan Dolling

Peak-hour train pain continues to affect commuters on the Werribee line for the second day in a row, as major delays continue after a power cable snapped yesterday.

Werribee line trains partially resumed this morning, with trains running in both directions from the morning's first service.

City-bound services are running express between Laverton and Newport, but passengers from Seaholme, Altona and Westona have to take a train to Laverton and change there for a city-bound service.

Panicked passengers forced open doors to get out. Picture: Twitter/Teegan Dolling

Buses were slated to replace cancelled services, with Metro urging passengers to allow an extra hour's travel.

Outbound services are running via the Altona Loop between Newport and Laverton.

PTV has apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters.

"This was a very serious and unfortunate incident, and we sincerely apologise to Werribee line passengers for the disruptions to their service," a PTV spokesman said.

"A limited Werribee service is running this morning, as well as extra buses to get passengers where they need to go."

Overhead crews worked through the night to in a bid to repair the damaged infrastructure in time for peak-hour today.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

It could be some days before PTV is able to work out why the cable snapped.

There are no plans to reimburse passengers caught up in the Monday afternoon debacle.

TERRIFIED PASSENGERS TRAPPED ONBOARD

Yesterday, panicked train passengers forced doors open after an overhead power cable snapped, sparking peak-hour ­pandemonium around 4pm.

The Werribee-bound train brought down the overhead power lines near Laverton in the late afternoon.

The driver's windscreen and other windows in the first ­carriage were smashed during the incident, which also cut power to the packed train, leaving it without airconditioning or a PA system.

Deprived of on-board ­announcements, passengers found themselves trapped in a hot and crowded train without any ­information from Metro.

Most passengers remained on the train, but some made an escape by forcing doors open.

"There was a large bang and we saw cables flying outside the windows, they smashed a couple of windows," one passenger told Channel 7.

"The noise was incredible and we didn't know if they were live cables hanging outside the windows and (if) there were broken pylons."

Authorised officers were sent to the scene to assist those still on board and crews arrived to deal with the damaged power lines.

Passengers were stuck on the train for more than three hours.

The incident caused the Werribee line to be suspended between Newport and Werribee into the evening, leaving commuters stranded on other sections of the line.

Dozens of train replacement buses were ordered, while extra Metro staff were dispatched to stations between Laverton and Werribee.

A Metro spokesman said last night that an investigation had been launched into the ­incident.

"We apologise to our ­Werribee line passengers for the disruptions to their journey home this afternoon," he said.

All passengers were evacuated by 7.30pm last night.