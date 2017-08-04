Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

FISHING: Jim Leifermann can't wait for his week off to begin so he can head out into the open water to catch the biggest snapper.

The Wooli Hotel Motel manager says the annual snapper challenge or Pete (Pedro) Knight Memorial Snapper competition brings many avid fishers to Wooli for the competition.

"Entries are looking strong for this year and the weather forecast is looking fantastic," he said.

"We all hope the fish turn up (in) quality and quantity."

This year will be the 11th snapper competition, bringing in recreational and professional fishers from up and down the coast.

While the competition was a catch and kill challenge, it's now catch and release in accordance with the DPI NSW Fisheries.

"Part of the deal is, you get a brag mat.

"It's a NSW Fisheries brag mat so every one's the same - you put your fish on and use your iPhone to take the photo and then you have to follow the fish from the brag mat to the water and film it being released," Leifermann said.

"For me, the best part of the week is taking the week off work (to fish).

"The guy I am going in the competition with is the only bloke who has fished every year of the competition.

"He's not a bad fisherman," he added.

The competition runs from today until Friday, August 11.

After the competition is a presentation dinner with a live band at the Wooli Hotel Motel.

Entries into the competition close tonight (Friday, August 4) at 10.30pm. For more information, head to the Wooli Hotel Motel website.