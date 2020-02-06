Menu
Shoni Atkinson holds a freshwater crocodile hatchling born at Crocodylus Park in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley
Pets & Animals

Snappies in nappies: New-born crocs flash their baby teeth

by LEE ROBINSON
6th Feb 2020 8:53 AM
CROCODILE hatchlings may look cute, but even after just a few weeks, croc handler Shannon Jones says they can already pack a punch.

Crocodylus Park recently welcomed new batches of salt and freshwater crocodiles and Ms Jones is keen to use the newborns to teach people more about the prehistoric beasts.

"We try to replace the hatred with respect and education," she said.

"When you can get people interacting with these creatures and they can touch and feel them, they're wanting more to protect these guys."

Collecting the eggs is an important task which prevents them being eaten and can require anywhere between two and five people.

The group arm themselves with nothing more than a wooden paddle, but despite the obvious danger, Ms Jones says the experience is quite exciting.

"We've only ever had a female croc try to kill us about three times," she said.

"If you're an adrenaline junkie like me, there's nothing quite like collecting the eggs."

crocodiles nt

        6th Feb 2020 11:00 AM