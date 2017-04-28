23°
Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

Caitlan Charles | 28th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.
TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham. Caitlan Charles

NEW infrastructure projects in the Clarence Valley have hit the rental market hard in the past 12 months.

According to Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham, it's likely to get worse.

The total number of properties in the Clarence Valley available for low income and Centrelink bracket individuals and families had dropped 62% since last year, according to the organisation's 2017 Rental Affordability Snapshot.

"The total number of properties this year was 53 where as last year it was 143," she said.

"That's the total number of properties on the weekend the snapshot was taken available and affordable for people on low income."

The highest number of rental properties were for a couple with two children on minimum wage with the snapshot finding 35 properties available in the Clarence Valley.

"If you look at the Centrelink (numbers), there is zero houses for (that bracket) except a couple on an aged pension and there were only three properties that were deemed to be the right size and affordability," Ms Graham said.

"We've been doing this research for several years now and it's been getting progressively worse," Ms Graham said.

"I think that rents have gone up at a much higher rate than what people's income has.

"For people on really low wages or people in Centrelink benefits, their income hasn't kept pace with rents, I think that's fairly clear."

 

Ms Graham said the increase in infrastructure projects currently under way and planned in the Clarence Valley reflect the number of available rental properties with more people coming to work in the area.

"We don't in anyway blame the people who come here to do the work, we'd like to think that in the future if there are contracts being let for this kind of thing, then part of it is how are you going to address housing," she said.

"I think what's happening in Grafton, and throughout the Clarence Valley, there is a very high demand in housing for the workers and I think they are given preference."

Ms Graham said they are hearing anecdotal stories that people are being evicted from their properties so they can get more money.

"The rent certainly seem to have gone up a lot, and I think that is demonstrated by the figures," she said.

"We think the problem is far from over, there are still a lot of bridge workers to come in, the jail, the new hospital, there is likely to be a whole influx of workers.

"I know some local people do get work in those areas but it seems like there is also a lot of people come from outside."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence property housing infrastructure boom low income earners rental

