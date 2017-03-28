SNEAK PEEK: DA in for Grafton private hospital

An artist's impression of the private hospital planned for the corner of Arthur and Queens sts, Grafton. The Albion Hotel occupies the site now.

A DEVELOPMENT application for a state-of-the-art specialist centre and private hospital has been lodged this week with Clarence Valley Council.

The DA details plans for a multi-level, purpose-built, healthcare centre to be located at Arthur and Queen sts, Grafton.

If the DA is passed, the new hospital will be built on the site of the Albion Hotel and will extend to the boundary of the current Grafton Base Hospital site. It is understood other land purchases have been made to accommodate the development should it proceed.

The centre will provide access to high-tech infrastructure for the specialist care and services in the Clarence Valley residents.

The plans are the brainchild of local doctor and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sam Martin, who performed the first total joint replacement surgery in Grafton Base Hospital five years ago.

When the surgeon shared his idea on social media late last year the community responded within minutes.

The post attracted about 900 replies or likes for the clinician's vision for Grafton's healthcare future.

"Now, many Clarence Valley residents travel long distances for specialist services,” Dr Martin said.

"This can mean long times away from their home, family members and friends.

"In my specialist field for example residents of Grafton and surrounding areas have previously had to travel to Coffs Harbour or Lismore for joint replacement surgery.

"The alternative can be lengthy wait times for treatment in the already over burden public hospital system.”

The specialist at Grafton Base Hospital believes the project will create jobs and help attract the necessary practitioners to the area such as cardiologists, urologists, gastroenterologists, obstetricians and psychiatrists.

"The planned specialist centre which will be adjacent to the public hospital would support community healthcare professionals from various specialities to work collaboratively and make healthcare and wellbeing services more streamlined for Grafton,” he said.

The director of anaesthetics and chair of the medical staff council at Grafton Base Hospital, Dr Allan Tyson, welcomed the DA.

"While things have been improving in the region, new health infrastructure would certainly help attract further specialist services Grafton,” he said.

"Further investment in healthcare infrastructure is prudent particularly with the current predicted population growth for the town.”

A spokesman for the council said the DA will go on public exhibition on Friday.