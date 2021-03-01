SNEAK PEEK: First tour inside new Grafton gallery

Director Niomi Sands takes Friends of the Gallery members for an exclusive tour through the redevelopment of the gallery

Director Niomi Sands takes Friends of the Gallery members for an exclusive tour through the redevelopment of the gallery

The opening of the revamped Grafton Regional Gallery is almost upon us, and some very lucky corporate members of the Friends of the Gallery were treated to an exclusive tour with gallery director Niomi Sands and architect Warren Steele on Saturday, February 27.

However, if you’re keen to take a look inside, the entire tw- hour tour was filmed and made available on Instagram:

The tour begins with the familiar site of the Prentice House building, featuring a new central entrance way revealing the courtyard with some changes.

Architect Warren Steele said they wanted to create a familiar feel for those returning to the gallery as part of the upgrade.

A new deck extending to the courtyard is an obvious change, with the kitchen now located on the opposite side of the gallery.

Director Niomi Sands said this allowed cafe spots to be placed out the front so that people could identify there was activity in the gallery, and entice them in.

In place of the old kitchen is a bespoke accommodation, which Ms Sands could be used to house artists in residence, or even an additional income stream for people to stay at the gallery.

The tour continues through to the current main gallery, and expands into the spacious brand new wing.

Continue the second part of the tour here:

The gallery is slated to be open in the next few months as the final touches are completed.

