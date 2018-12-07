SNEAK PEEK: What's planned for $70 million shopping centre

Mercato artist impressions (Indicative only. Materials, finishes, signage and final shopfront arrangements may be subject to change.) Sourced from Raine&Horne.

A NEW $70 million shopping centre is only months away from reaching completion.

Construction began for the the 8000sqm, two-storey precinct began last year at 108-114 Jonson St, Byron Bay, and includes a nine-theatre Palace Cinema, a 3500sqm Woolworths and more than 20 boutique retailers.

Mercato Byron Bay is expected to be finished early 2019.

Confirmed retailers include Cicchetti Byron Bay, the Camera House, Beef n Beach Byron and a teppanyaki restaurant.

Shop and retail spaces for lease are being advertised via Raine & Horne and expressions of interest have been called for unique food concepts, an artisan bakery, delicatessen, barber, fitness/wellness operator, homewares, a gallery and event space operator.

According to the ground plans, Woolworths is accessible from both top and ground floor.

The leasing add states areas to lease are from 10m2 - 600m2.

The cinema has undergone a significant overhaul, increasing from three to nine cinemas plus, according to Palace Cinemas, a wider range of films, enhanced in-cinema comfort with luxury seating, a premium Palace Bar and foyer and access to international film festival screenings.

In true Byron Bay style, the centre is striving to be the first regional Green Star Certified centre in Australia, an environmental rating system that assesses the level of sustainability in a project.

Two key factors are greenhouse gas emissions and electricity usage, as well as the materials used in construction.

There are 324 car spaces, including electric car charging bays.

Lessees will also be encouraged to fit within the sustainability guidelines when fitting out their spaces and to incorporate living plants in fit outs where possible, such as vertical gardens and self-watering flowerbeds. The use of natural & recycled materials is also encouraged.

The Mercato on Byron project is a joint venture between finance and investment firm Wingate and Gold Coast developer Robert Badalotti's Azzura International Constructions.