Sniffer dogs, drones called in for Byron backpacker search
Drones and sniffer dogs will be used by police today as they up the ante to search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.
The search for the missing 18-year old will resume mid-morning.
Police rescue officers will be searching cliff tops around Byron Bay with help of the Brunswick Valley Volunteer Rescue Association.
'I feel worried about him... it's the worst thing'
Mr Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey's on Jonson Street at Byron Bay about 11pm on May 31.
He never returned to Wake Up! hostel, where he had been staying.
The teenager's father Laurent Hayez flew to Australia last week and has spent the weekend searching for his son.
He appealed for assistance from the public at Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday, facing a room packed with members of the media.
Search for missing backpacker moves to beach
Mr Hayez had been holidaying in Australia since November, accompanied by his cousin, who has been heavily involved in the search.
He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180cm to 190cm tall, with a thin build and blonde hair.
He was last seen dressed in a black hooded jumper, beige pants and black shoes.
Mr Hayez belongings, including his phone, bank cards and passport, have not been used since May 31.
Police are continuing to appeal for public assistance, to anyone who may have CCTV from surrounding areas from about 11pm on Friday 31 May 2019, or anyone with dashcam footage from Jonson or Tennyson streets to come forward.
Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.