Sniffing out our endangered species

A FOUR-year-old springer spaniel called Penny is using her nose to detect coastal emu scent in a new monitoring program taking place across the Lower Clarence and Bungawalbin region.

These birds are part of an endangered population; the last of the emus that once roamed along much of the east coast of Australia.

Threatened species officer Lynn Baker, who is also Penny's handler, said the spaniel was helping to search for coastal emus at four sites, using funding from the NSW Government's Saving Our Species program.

"On a recent field trip, Penny located coastal emu scent, which was confirmed by fresh emu tracks and scats, and we could see that nearby vegetation had been foraged,” said Ms Baker.

"These are all positive signs that a coastal emu had recently been through the area.

"You would expect that a big bird like the coastal emu is easy to detect but this large, flightless bird is surprisingly elusive, which is why we need the specially trained nose of Penny. She is helping us to search for coastal emu nesting sites during the breeding season so that we can help keep the vulnerable ground nest sites and eggs safe.”

Once the nests are located, the plan is to set up remote cameras - provided by the Coastal Emu Alliance and North Coast Local Land Services - in the area to establish ongoing monitoring that will inform future management actions.

"It's the male emu who has sole responsibility to sit on and incubate the eggs for 56 days; a risky task that exposes the emu, the eggs and eventually the chicks to many threats,” Ms Baker said.

"Penny's expertise is supported by a team conducting monthly field-trips to locate and monitor nest sites. The aim of the program is to find out more about breeding behaviour and importantly, egg and fledgling survival rates.

The work comes ahead of Threatened Species Day on September 7, which each year raises awareness of plants and animals at risk of extinction and highlights the work being done to save them.