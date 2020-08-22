‘Snitch’: College brawl victim pulled out of class

A Year 7 student has been pulled from classes by her worried parents amid claims of vile bullying following Tuesday’s wild school brawl.

The mother of a teenage student involved in Tuesday's wild brawl at Calamvale Community College says her daughter has been the subject of vile bullying, as the Courier Mail can reveal the existence of a "student shaming" Instagram account.

Video emerged on Wednesday of the brawl, which involved a two-on-one attack by older students on a Year 7 student, Kerrie Blume's daughter.

Ms Blume said she was "proud" her daughter wanted to return to school on Thursday, but the day was cut short following a torrent of abuse she received from her peers.

"She had to be escorted to and from class for her protection," Ms Blume said.

"At lunch she was placed in a safe place by herself.

A still from the video of three Calamvale Community College students brawling on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

"While being escorted students were screaming things out like 'slut' and 'snitch'.

"When being placed in the safe place, she was by herself and felt so isolated she called me to collect her early.

"I'm proud my daughter wanted to return to school. However, why does she feel more like she is being bullied than protected?"

Ms Blume said the bullying extended into the online sphere when the video was shared on a since-deleted Instagram account, calamvale.community_prisoners.

She described another post on the "student shaming" account where a student was accused of using the n-word and followers should "put a target on (their) back".

Ms Blume said she believed Tuesday's fight was avoidable and the school hadn't adequately addressed the issues raised by the conflict and its dissemination online.

She wasn't able to say how long her daughter would be absent from school for.

In a response to Ms Blume's concerns seen by the Courier Mail, executive principal Lisa Starmer told Ms Blume and her partner Chris their daughter was expected to be at school.

"I'm sure that you are aware that (your daughter) is of an age that it is compulsory that she attend school unless she has a medical condition," Ms Starmer said.

"I know that you will act accordingly."

Ms Starmer said when the Blumes' daughter returned to class, she would be "managed through the House Leader and Deputy Principal model to support her in the playground and as required in class."

"I would ask that you direct any future complaints through (Education Queensland's) Regional Office and I will liaise with them to address any concerns," Ms Starmer said.

In a letter sent to parents yesterday, Ms Starmer said she was "sincere(ly) concerned and disappointed" by what the video depicted.

"I share your genuine frustration that these instances occur despite out strong partnerships with parents and our intensive focus on student behaviour," she said.

"It upset me greatly to see students behaving in (that) way.

"I want to genuinely reassure our 2400+ strong students and their families that ours is a safe school where students are nurtured, supported and guided in their behaviours."

Education Queensland didn't answer any questions directly but said continued coverage of the fight only served to "glorify negative behaviours".

"The media and the broader community have a responsibility to encourage and support

positive behaviours in our young people," an EQ representative said.

Originally published as 'Snitch': College brawl victim pulled out of class