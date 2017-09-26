Snow thrill for Iluka Public School students

CANBERRA and Mt Selwyn were the major destinations for the Stage 3 excursion this term.

The bus trip took 14 hours, but it was well worth it.

The first three days were spent visiting educational attractions including, but not limited to: The Dinosaur Museum, The Royal Mint, The Parliament House, The Electoral Commission, Questacon and The War Memorial.

The next adventure began when the students headed to Mt Selwyn.

During the time at the snow, the students had two ski lessons before being allowed to explore the slopes themselves.

Most students reported that the highlight of the excursion was visiting the snow.

Lifelong memories were made by all of the students on this trip of a lifetime.

Infants excursion to Ballina

THE excited children of classes K/1/2 boarded the bus on Thursday, August 17 for their excursion to Ballina.

Iluka Public School's infants at the Australian Seabird Rescue Centre.

Ms Essery, the Kindergarten teacher said it was educational learning about living animals, how the environment impacted on the animals and what we could do to protect them.

"That was a good way for the students to develop independence and social skills while having fun.”

The students visited the Australian Seabird Rescue Centre and Thursday Plantation.

At the Seabird Centre the students were lucky enough to experience touching baby turtles.

At Thursday Plantation, students played in a large hedge maze.

Students from Year 1 reported that the maze was scary, but exciting.

After their adventures, the students boarded the bus and returned to school.

Written by Taylor Edie and Olivia Hinde

Patting a snake the highlight of trip

THE Year 3/4 students had an opportunity to go on a 3 night excursion to Cascade Environmental Centre in Week 6 of Term 3.

The excited students departed for Cascade early in the morning.

During the excursion, the students participated in numerous activities including an archaeology dig and various wildlife experiences.

Iluka Public School's Stage 2 students at Cascade National Park.

Kyla, a student from Year 4, said that the highlight of the excursion was seeing the magnificent waterfall.

Both Tylah and Isabelle said that getting to pat Twilight the snake was their favourite part.

The students said that they were exhausted by the end of the week, but they thoroughly enjoyed the excursion.

Written by Tiarna, Mikayla and Shayla