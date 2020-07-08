Snowden double as California Longbow wins the last

Trainers Peter and Paul Snowden earned back-to-back wins when they followed their Ramornie Handicap success up with a win to California Longbow in the Shirley Adams OAM Remembrance Rural Plate - Class 6 Showcase.

Trainers Peter and Paul Snowden earned back-to-back wins when they followed their Ramornie Handicap success up with a win to California Longbow in the Shirley Adams OAM Remembrance Rural Plate - Class 6 Showcase.

CALIFORNIA Longbow ($2.90, Andrew Adkins) won the last at Grafton to cap off a successful Ramornie Handicap Day for the Randwick based Peter and Paul Snowden stable.

The four-year-old gelding scored his fifth win from 19 starts after shaking off Kris Lees trained $2.50 favourite Chilly Cha Cha (Jason Collett) to win the Shirley Adams OAM Remebrance Rural Plate Class 6 (2200m) by a length, with Stephen Lee trained Polemic ($17, Grant Buckley) third.

"He's dropped back in class and it's good to get a kill for him today," assistant foreman Tom Quinn said.

"He won in a Saturday last year, he's got bigger fish to fry after this."

Jockey Jeff Penza brings home Signore Fox, from the Peter and Paul Snowden stables, after the four-year-old snatched victory in the 2020 GDSC Ramornie Handicap.

It rounded a perfect trip north for Quinn, who prepared Signore Fox to win the $200,000 Ramornie Handicap just 35 minutes earlier in the stable's only other interest at this year's July Racing Carnival.

"It was good to have a couple of winners today," Quinn said.

"After a couple of disappointing runs and a couple of gear changes, we sent (Signore Fox) back to trials and he's come back and shown how good he is.

"So it's good to get the win on the board for him today in a Listed race."