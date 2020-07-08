Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trainers Peter and Paul Snowden earned back-to-back wins when they followed their Ramornie Handicap success up with a win to California Longbow in the Shirley Adams OAM Remembrance Rural Plate - Class 6 Showcase.
Trainers Peter and Paul Snowden earned back-to-back wins when they followed their Ramornie Handicap success up with a win to California Longbow in the Shirley Adams OAM Remembrance Rural Plate - Class 6 Showcase.
Racing Carnival

Snowden double as California Longbow wins the last

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Jul 2020 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALIFORNIA Longbow ($2.90, Andrew Adkins) won the last at Grafton to cap off a successful Ramornie Handicap Day for the Randwick based Peter and Paul Snowden stable.

The four-year-old gelding scored his fifth win from 19 starts after shaking off Kris Lees trained $2.50 favourite Chilly Cha Cha (Jason Collett) to win the Shirley Adams OAM Remebrance Rural Plate Class 6 (2200m) by a length, with Stephen Lee trained Polemic ($17, Grant Buckley) third.

"He's dropped back in class and it's good to get a kill for him today," assistant foreman Tom Quinn said.

"He won in a Saturday last year, he's got bigger fish to fry after this."

 

Jockey Jeff Penza brings home Signore Fox, from the Peter and Paul Snowden stables, after the four-year-old snatched victory in the 2020 GDSC Ramornie Handicap.
Jockey Jeff Penza brings home Signore Fox, from the Peter and Paul Snowden stables, after the four-year-old snatched victory in the 2020 GDSC Ramornie Handicap.

It rounded a perfect trip north for Quinn, who prepared Signore Fox to win the $200,000 Ramornie Handicap just 35 minutes earlier in the stable's only other interest at this year's July Racing Carnival.

"It was good to have a couple of winners today," Quinn said.

"After a couple of disappointing runs and a couple of gear changes, we sent (Signore Fox) back to trials and he's come back and shown how good he is.

"So it's good to get the win on the board for him today in a Listed race."

clarence river jockey club crjc grafton races july carnival 2020 july racing carnival peter and paul snowden ramornie day ramornie handicap randwick
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAMORNIE HANDICAP: Signore Fox claims famous victory

        premium_icon RAMORNIE HANDICAP: Signore Fox claims famous victory

        Horses The $200,000 GDSC Ramornie Handicap was tightly fought contest, with a strong field taking the race right down to the wire on the home stretch at the CRJC

        Newman dumps Dunn with Immortal wet-track effort

        premium_icon Newman dumps Dunn with Immortal wet-track effort

        Horses RACE 5: Newing goes two for two in the July Carnival after a resilient run from...

        WATCH THIS SPACE: Toto swoops spoils at Grafton

        premium_icon WATCH THIS SPACE: Toto swoops spoils at Grafton

        Horses EMOTIONAL scenes at Grafton’s July Carnival as Toto completes fairytale comeback...

        Fry flying after eight-year absence from the track

        premium_icon Fry flying after eight-year absence from the track

        Horses RACE 3: The trainer has had three wins from five since his return after another on...