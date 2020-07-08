Snowden’s outfox field to claim fourth Ramornie Handicap

Jockey Jeff Penza brings home Signore Fox, from the Peter and Paul Snowden stables, after the four-year-old snatched victory in the 2020 GDSC Ramornie Handicap. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Jockey Jeff Penza brings home Signore Fox, from the Peter and Paul Snowden stables, after the four-year-old snatched victory in the 2020 GDSC Ramornie Handicap. Photo: Adam Hourigan

SYDNEY super trainers Peter and Paul Snowden had two chances in the $200,000 Ramornie Handicap, but few thought outside chance Signore Fox would be the one to win it.

The four-year-old came in at $20 Wednesday's July Carnival major, with Matt Dunn's Snitz and Snowden stablemate Hightail leading the charge.

But jockey Jeff Penza was too strong on the straight, beating out James Cummings-trained Haunted by half a length to make it four Ramornie Handicap wins for the Snowden stable.

Their last came in 2017 when Calanda stormed home at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Jerezana (2011) and Pinwheel (2010) also former winners for the Sydney trainers.

Snowden stable representative Ben Law was as surprised as anyone to see the galloper crash home against a tough draw.

"Hightail was the main chance but it was a pleasant surprise to see Signore Fox get there," Law said.

"It was a really gun ride from Jeff (Penza) to find the gap. He rode him a peach and didn't use him up early."

Jockey Jeff Penza brings home Signore Fox, from the Peter and Paul Snowden stables, after the four-year-old snatched victory in the 2020 GDSC Ramornie Handicap.

Law said he was worried about the conditions after Signore Fox had been struggling to find some form this season.

"It was good to see him perform again. He had a bit of a slow start to the campaign this year and wasn't having any luck up at Queensland," he said.

"We were a bit worried about the rain. He doesn't like to run on a soft track but he managed to do a world of good."

The Snowden's finished their clean-sweep at the tail end of Ramornie Handicap Day when California Longbow rose up to beat Kris Lees-trained Chilly Cha Cha in the staying finale.

Grafton trainer John Shelton had seven-year-old Tarbert brought in as a late inclusion from emergency and the former Country Cup runner pushed the field early on.

While Shelton said it was always going to be tough going up against such a strong field, he still believes the veteran has some legs left yet.

"He'll press on. He'll go to Coffs Harbour and a few more meetings yet, don't sell him short," Shelton said.

"It was a hot field. He didn't disgrace himself but he didn't have much luck. He had to go out pretty wide in the end."

The two gallopers were the only two runners for the Snowden stable over this year's July Carnival and were set to head back to their Randwick base in Sydney on Thursday with a 100 per cent record.

"We've got the job done and we'll head home in the morning," Law said.