Snowy Hydro 2.0 declared critical, but what about Nymboida?

THE SNOWY Hydro 2.0 has been declared 'critical', game-changing infrastructure for energy security and reliability needs of NSW, but what about the Clarence Valley's hydro power station?

Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts, said Snowy Hydro 2.0 and the related transmission infrastructure upgrades were essential for the future security of our energy system, the economy and the environment.

The Nymboida Power Station sits dormant, tucked away in the rural village, with untapped potential.

Last year, former Clarence Valley mayor Richie Williamson called for the hydro power station to be fixed after it was badly damaged when floodwaters caused bulkheads containing pipes taking water from the Nymboida River to the powerhouse to fail, unleashing a torrent in Gooland Creek, which damaged the power station.

"It could be up and operational if there was the political will for it to happen," Mr Williamson said.

"In my view with the current debate on green power generation, it's madness to have it sitting there with the pipes capped."

North Coast Regional plan launched at Coffs Airport. Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts, member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser Trevor Veale

Mr Roberts declaration making the new hydro scheme State Significant comes after the Federal Government agreed to buy the stakes held by NSW and Victoria for $6 billion, with NSW to receive more than $4.1 billion to be spent in rural and regional NSW.

"An expanded Snowy Hydroelectric scheme will add around 2000 megawatts of clean power to our grid and further diversify and strengthen the state's energy mix," Mr Roberts said.

"Unlike other energy projects, Snowy 2.0 will have the potential to use excess renewable energy and dispatch electricity to meet demand in peak periods.

"This will be crucial to the ongoing energy security of NSW and would significantly boost the dispatchable energy capacity of the National Electricity Market as a whole.

Critical state significant infrastructure applications are still subject to detailed community consultation and a full and thorough environmental assessment in accordance with NSW Government policies and standards.

Minister for Energy and Utilities, Don Harwin, said NSW was already more energy resilient than other states and could be a leader in helping the national energy grid deal with high usage.

"Snowy 2.0 would only strengthen the state's position and address energy concerns over predicted closure of coal fired power stations in NSW over the next five to 15 years."