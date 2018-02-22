Menu
Pippi Beach is our most popular beach according to Tripadvisor, but it doesn't make the top lists
News

SNUBBED: Our beaches don't make the grade

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Feb 2018 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM

A RECENT Tripadvisor survey has delivered the shocking news that Australia does not have a single beach in the World's Top 10 - a shocking bit of news for a country that derives most of its imagery from its bronzed beach-going persona.

Here's worse news though - they've also released a list of Australia's top beaches, and our pristine coastline does not get a mention in the top 25.

Manly Beach ranks as the #1 beach in Australia, on Sydney's North Shore, and with more than 6000 reviews, over half of them 5 star positive, it is a highlight for tourists in Sydney, with it ranking as the 11th most popular thing to do in Sydney.

It seems that if you're travelling through the North Coast, Byron Bay is still the most popular in the area, with Byron beach ranking #11 in Australia with more than 800 reviews.

As for our beaches, Yamba's Pippi Beach is the most popular with the service in the area with 126 reviews, and more than 80 rated as excellent. Many of the reviews note the amazing length of the beach and the solitude of it on many days (though watch out for the dog poo!)

Yamba is the only town with beaches rated, with excellent beaches at Iluka, Wooli/Minnie Water and Brooms not having enough reviews to warrant a ranking.

What do you think? What's your favourite beach? Vote here on our poll and tell us where you like to go to cool off, or whether you think our beaches should be more popular.

