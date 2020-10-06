Snubs, nudity and chaos: 10 craziest Coast border tales
With the Queensland and NSW border back open, we look back at those epic tales from the past three months that ranged from crazy to sad to sheer stupidity.
What readers really think of border block - September 5
Gold Coast Bulletin readers in September shared their stories of coping with border restrictions.
Border joy: 'Light at end of the tunnel' - September 23
Gold Coast leaders are jumping for joy as Queensland prepares to throw open the doors to 152,000 more potential tourists from northern New South Wales.
Hundreds of Queenslanders turned back at border - August 10
Police have revealed an extraordinary amount of Queenslanders have been turned back at Gold Coast border checkpoints in just 48 hours. They now face some major hurdles to get into the state.
Nude and proud: How to steal a show at the Coast border - August 20
Normally it's the checkpoint that stops traffic at the Tweed-Coolangatta border ... 'butt' not if this nude show-stopper has anything to say about it.
COVID-19 Gold Coast: How new QLD cluster will change border rules - August 24
A new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Queensland has Gold Coast locals questioning the point of tight border restrictions.
Single dad separated from son after falling foul of QLD-NSW border bubble rules - September 7
A single dad was separated from his eight-year-old son for days and forced to sleep in his car after he made a simple mistake crossing the border.
Stefanovic's grovelling apology to Premier over border - July 7
Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has made a grovelling apology to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for criticising her border policies, as motorists are warned to expect more crippling delays.
Coast woman in 'paradise' quarantine after escaping VIC - August 9
Most people would dread being locked up inside a room for two weeks but it's "paradise" for one woman who made a dash to the Gold Coast before being locked out.
How virus loophole could burst bubble - August 10
The border bubble lets Gold Coasters and Tweed residents interact freely - but there's a travel loophole putting all of that at risk.
Border bubble residents 'too scared' to visit the Gold Coast - September 13
Shop owners in Coolangatta say they're struggling to stay afloat because half their customers are too terrified to cross the border despite living in the border bubble.
