KYLE Sandilands might be one of radio's most polarising figures but his latest foray into television has proved a surprise hit with audiences.

While viewers had seemed poised to dislike his Judge Judy style show, many soon found themselves admitting Trial By Kyle was better than they expected - or as one person on Twitter put it: "So insanely idiotic it borders on brilliant."

#TrialByKyle is so insanely idiotic it borders on brilliant. Surprisingly quality viewing @channelten 👌🏻 #PilotWeek — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) August 23, 2018

this show is actually entertaining #TrialByKyle — C (@sunblushlouis) August 23, 2018

I can't believe I'm watching Trial by Kyle, even more so, I can't believe I'm actually enjoying it! #TrialByKyle — Eye for Unai (@49arsenal) August 23, 2018

However, there were still some viewers that weren't won over by Trial By Kyle, or thought the concept needed work if it were to become a fully-fledged series.

The thing about #TrialByKyle is it's not an hour-long prime-time show. Maybe at 4:00pm, before Bold, for 30mins, it'd be trashy fun and completely fine. But at that timeslot, it'd be too expensive to justify production. Difficult place to be. #PilotWeek 🤔 — Ti Butler 👩‍🎤 (@tibutler) August 23, 2018

I like the idea of a Aussie judge Judy show @channelten, but #TrialByKyle needs some work to make it better, it has potential #PilotWeek — Sam Foote (@yma6rocks) August 23, 2018

The last and most talked about offering of Network 10's Pilot Week, Trial By Kyle is an unashamed rip-off of Judge Judy's format.

But unlike the American version, Kyle has no legal experience and those appearing on the show have agreed for him to act as mediator and abide by his decision.

The pilot episode saw the radio host preside over a courtroom complete with a bald eagle statue and uniformed bailiff, with the audience rising as he made his way into the chamber.

Kyle's unusual approach to justice was a hit with viewers. Picture: Channel 10

Assisting him was Bachelor winner and criminal lawyer Anna Heinrich, who advised him on the legal issues of each case - even if she was sometimes ignored.

"Screw legally speaking," said Kyle, as he announced he would decide whether a mother or daughter had rights to dog Storm by seeing which person the pooch went to first when beckoned.

Assisting Kyle was criminal lawyer and Bachelor star Anna Heinrich. Picture: Channel 10

Other cases included two warring porn stars who were actually in love with each other, mates bickering over who owed shouts at the pub and a Neighbours extra who claimed his best friend had gotten him fired from the show.

The show was also given some star power with cases featuring Big Brother contestant Skye Wheately and Married At First Sight's Nasser Sultan - who had accused a photographer of making up stories about him.

MAFS star Nasser Sultan took his dispute with paparazzo Jayden Seyfarth to the court. Picture: Channel 10

Kyle awarded Nasser $1200 for a new phone in his dispute with paparazzo Jayden Seyfarth, who earlier this year shared messages reportedly showing the MAFS star setting up photos with him.

"I will award you nothing because you are a sneaky little sh** really walking the line of getting into major trouble," Kyle told Jayden.

"But I also admire that, a little bit. I would probably not admire it much if I was in Nasser's shoes."

And that's justice, Kyle Sandilands style.