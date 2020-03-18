Menu
Blake Ferguson gets up close and personal with Ryan Matterson, among others.
Rugby League

Ferguson hugs it out despite NRL’s coronavirus warning

by Staff writers
18th Mar 2020 11:43 AM

While Manly's Addin Fonua-Blake was wearing a face mask at training to supposedly minimise the risk of catching coronavirus, Parramatta's Blake Ferguson was sharing the love with teammates.

The Eels star is clearly struggling with the concept of social distancing and was embracing a number of his teammates at training.

Ryan Matterson and Waqa Blake were the recipients of a hug from the big winger.

 

Parramatta Eels Training Session
"I just felt like giving 'Matto' a hug, I don't know why,'' Ferguson told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I haven't changed anything to be honest. I'm living life the way I usually do. Obviously I have to be careful with my hygiene, but at the end of the day I'll embrace people the way I normally do. I like to be the connection and see where the friendships are at.''

The NRL told players ahead of Round 1 that they should attempt to avoid any contact with supporters.

Ferguson forgot, but this weekend's Round 2 clash against the Titans will be played behind closed doors.

 

The NSW Origin winger said he, like many others, were unsure of what would happen for Round 3.

"We'll go to the Gold Coast and give it a red-hot crack, and try to continue on our winning ways,'' Ferguson said.

"At the end of the day as [Melbourne captain] Cameron Smith said, we also have a lot of people with kids and the elderly, grandparents, and we have to be mindful of them [and their health].''

