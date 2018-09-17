So mushroom in the Valley's hearts for the gourmet

AT THE debut of Broadridge Gourmet Mushrooms at the Yamba Farmers' Market, Mark and Lesa Yabsley sold out in two hours.

They fell in love with the Clarence Valley's coastlines and rainforests while holiday in and Yamba.

After buying a property in Lawrence they researched what they could produce with their skill set.

"We then decided on gourmet mushrooms," she said.

Broadridge Gourmet Mushrooms. Chris Henwood

With their new-found passion, a month ago when they first set up at the Yamba Farmers' Market, which is now called Yamba Farmers and Produce Market, they were sold out by 9am.

"They couldn't get enough, people were talking about us on the other side of the market. They couldn't believe how fresh they were."

The mushrooms are grown on organic substrates in the "lab room".

"What we end up with is a completely clean mushroom, nothing bad in it, you don't even need to wash it before you cook it," she said.

Broadridge Gourmet Mushrooms. Chris Henwood

Mrs Yabsley said there is no wastage in production and when the substrate is spent they feed it back into the soil for their paddocks.

"We do small batches, our batches are transported from the lab, to the fruit room, from start to the finish," she said.

"They are a very delicate thing the mushroom, we are very careful how we package them and we keep them in the right temperatures so they maintain that freshness," she said.

At the moment they grow the king oyster, the white oyster and the pearl oyster.