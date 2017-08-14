24°
Soaring temperature makes an ocean swim tempting

Tim Howard
| 14th Aug 2017 10:55 AM
Main Beach Yamba, could be the place to be on Wednesday as predicted temperatures crack 30°.
Main Beach Yamba, could be the place to be on Wednesday as predicted temperatures crack 30°.

WEDNESDAY'S weather forecast of 31°C for for the region could tempt swimmers into the water, even though the official end of winter is still two weeks away.

Clarence River Masters Swimmer Jane Lawrence, who is one of a group of hardy souls who swims from Yamba Main Beach to Convent Beach and back most days, said the water temperature of 21°C was "beautiful” and should not put off anyone looking to cool off in the predicted summery temperature.

"The water temperature according to the ABC on Friday, was over 19 degrees, so it's starting to warm up too,” Ms Lawrence said.

Weather forecasting service Weatherzone shows temperatures rising steadily to Wednesday's peak of 31°, before they start to drop off.

Thursday's maximum should be 29°C and Friday could reach 24°C, but Saturday could bring some clouds and the possibility of a much-needed shower.

And Ms Lawrence said anyone who wanted to cook off in company was welcome. Swimmers leave Main Beach at 9am.

Grafton Daily Examiner
