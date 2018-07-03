Menu
Thai rescue teams walk inside the caves 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing. They have since been rescued. Picture: AP
Breaking

Missing boys ‘found alive’ in cave

by AP
3rd Jul 2018 3:23 AM

TWELVE boys and their football coach who had been missing for more than a week in a cave in northern Thailand have been found alive, local officials have said.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared when flooding trapped them after they entered Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 23.

Rescuers, including Australian Federal Police officers with cave diving experience and Thai Navy Seals have been involved with the search over the past few days.

Navy divers and rescue workers entered a narrow passageway early on Monday after passing through a key chamber on Sunday whose high, murky waters had previously blocked their progress, AP reports.

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said overnight the 13 were being rescued.

Thai police stand in front of the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing more than a week ago. Picture: AP
Mr Narongsak said the passageway were difficult for divers to fit through until water levels dropped on Sunday..

He said it was expected that in their condition, the boys would at first not be able to move their limbs, but medical teams would initially treat them in place. 

Rescue workers search for the missing boys. Picture: Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP
    Local Partners