Fans of the Socceroos have been told their visas have been cancelled just weeks before the World Cup. Picture: Toby Zerna Socceroos name WC squad
Soccer

Fans in uproar after World Cup visas rejected

by Staff writer
3rd Jun 2018 2:00 PM

AUSTRALIAN football fans have been left devastated after the visas they were granted to attend the FIFA World Cup in Russia were rejected without warning.

A number of Socceroos fans preparing for the trip of a lifetime have received emails informing them their Fan IDs, which act as a visa for ticket holders, had been rejected, the ABC reports.

Fan ID is designed to couple World Cup tickets with a visa, allowing the ticket holder entry to the country from 10 days before until 10 days after the tournament.

Aaron Camm told the ABC he had been looking forward to going to his first World Cup.

The tournament kicks off on June 14.

"I'm absolutely passionate about football, so when I got the ID through I was just like 'oh this is starting to feel real, I've got this nice laminated ID, I'm going to the World Cup'," he said.

Socceroo fan Aaron Camm is outraged over the cancellation.
Mr Camm had been gearing up to fly to Russia with 30 friends after spending thousands on tickets and flights. He received an email from what appeared to be the official Fan ID website, stating that his ID had been rejected. the ABC reports.

Fellow Socceroos fans also had his visa cancelled. He told the ABC he initially thought the rejection email was a scam.

Socceroo fan Reuban Garlett has the ID but has been told it’s not valid.
Reuban Garlett, who also had his visa cancelled, said he at first suspected the email could be a scam.

"I went to the Fan ID website and used their contact form in case it was not legit," he said.

"I basically just got a standard response saying they have the right to cancel anyone's Fan ID without providing any particular detail around the cancellation."

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the ABC the matter was one for the organisers of the tournament and the Russian Embassy.

