Nabbout recovery a gift for Arnold

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has hailed Andrew Nabbout's versatility, with the former Newcastle Jets star set to boost Australia's Asian Cup attacking options after his swift recovery from shoulder surgery.

Nabbout had been expected to be sidelined for six months after dislocating his shoulder in the Socceroos' 1-1 World Cup draw with Denmark in June.

Such a recovery time frame would have ruled Nabbout of January's Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

But the 25-year-old forward never contemplated being out for that long. Instead, he returned for his Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds after only three months.

Nabbout's Asian Cup availability has delighted Arnold, who is poised to unleash him on Saturday night when the Socceroos host South Korea in a friendly international at Suncorp Stadium.

"Andrew has pace and can produce positive actions which is what we need for our new style of play," Arnold said.

"Like many players in our squad, Andrew offers flexibility across the front line which is also an important attribute.

"I am looking forward to working with Andrew and every player in the squad this week as we prepare for Saturday's game at Suncorp Stadium."

Nabbout reacts in pain after dislocating his shoulder in Russia. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

Nabbout said the lure of the Asian Cup meant a six-month lay-off wasn't an option.

"I had surgery straight after the World Cup … I did twice the rehab so I came back a bit earlier," he said.

"I generally recover from injuries a little bit quicker and I was just doing all the right things … I needed to be back in time for the Asian Cup.

"It was something to work towards so it made me work a little bit harder.

"I'm fit and ready to go."

Nabbout was relishing the prospect of playing under Arnold, who wants the Socceroos to play a more attacking brand of football compared to Australia's pragmatic style at the World Cup under previous coach Bert van Marwijk.

With more support, Nabbout could be a real threat. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

"He (Arnold) has come out and said openly that we want to play with almost like three strikers, and we've got the pace to do that," he said.

"We're really going to put teams under pressure and turn them around."

"It's good to be able to play a few positions. I'm pretty diverse."

Nabbout said it was at times difficult playing as the sole striker at the World Cup.

"We kind of sat back and held a solid block, and it was my job to press and put teams under pressure which is always going to be a little bit tough as a lone striker, but I was happy to do that job," he said.

"However we want to press now, I'm happy to do that job as well."