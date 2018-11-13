Socceroos spring changes in coaching ranks

The FFA have announced significant changes to the Socceroos coaching staff just months out from the Asian Cup.

In a surprise move, former Perth Glory boss Kenny Lowe has been appointed as an assistant to Graham Arnold.

The 57-year-old joins the national team set-up roughly seven months after being sacked following more than four years in charge in the west.

A new goalkeeper coach has also come on board, with Hans Segers also joining the staff.

Segers boasts a strong footballing pedigree having played for PSV Eindhoven, Wimbledon and Tottenham Hotspur during his playing career. He has also previously been employed as a keeper coach at Spurs and Fulham.

Segers worked with current Socceroos assistant Rene Meulensteen at Craven Cottage.

The Dutchman has been contracted until the end of the Asian Cup, and most recently spent time at Dutch second tier side RKC Waalwijk.

Further, Young Socceroos boss Ante Milicic has assumed the role of chief scout for the Asian Cup while Tony Franken will work with the youth national teams and continue leading goalkeeper coach education.

Hans Segers and Rene Meulensteen worked together at Fulham and are now reunited with the Socceroos

"We are pleased to have added the knowledge and expertise of Kenny Lowe and Hans Segers to our coaching staff," FFA head of national teams Luke Casserly said.

"Kenny and Hans both bring a wealth of experience to the Socceroos and we are sure that they will make great contributions to the team."

"At the same time it is important that we recognise the outstanding contributions that Tony Franken and Ante Milicic have made to the Socceroos and Australian football.

"Tony [Franken] helped train and mentor some of the best goalkeepers in Australian history during his time with the Socceroos, including Mark Schwarzer, Mat Ryan, Zjelko Kalac, Adam Federici, Eugene Galekovic, and Brad Jones.

Ante Milicic (R) is now the Socceroos’ chief scout

"Tony represented Australia as a coach at four FIFA World Cups and three AFC Asian Cups. Tony will continue with FFA and share the experience and knowledge he has gained with the next generation of Australian goalkeepers and goalkeeper coaches, and his role will be crucial to their development.

"Like Tony, Ante [Milicic] was a key member of our AFC Asian Cup success in 2015, so it is pleasing that Ante will continue to offer his expertise to our senior men's national team at next year's AFC Asian Cup in the role of chief scout. With Ante currently living in Europe, this provides a perfect base for him to watch players and matches leading into the tournament."