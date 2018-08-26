Ryan excited about reuniting with Arnold

New Socceroos coach Graham Arnold takes control of the side for the first time when Australia plays South Korea in Brisbane. Picture: AAP

New Socceroos coach Graham Arnold takes control of the side for the first time when Australia plays South Korea in Brisbane. Picture: AAP

FORMER Central Coast Mariners goalkeeper Mat Ryan 's familiarity with new Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will be crucial as Australia again face a race against time to be ready for a major tournament.

Ryan and his Socceroos teammate Trent Sainsbury were both part of the Arnold-coached Mariners team that won the 2013 A-League championship.

Both loom as vital components of the Socceroos' defence of their Asian Cup title in January in the UAE.

Similar their preparations for this year's World Cup, the Socceroos have little time together under a new mentor.

Pre-World Cup it was Dutchman Bert van Marwijk, who last January was appointed as Ange Postecoglou successor.

Now it's van Marwijk's replacement Arnold, whose Asian Cup preparation plan includes a rematch of the 2015 final between Australia and South Korea on November 17 at Suncorp Stadium.

The South Korea side is set to include Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, who attended Daisy Hill-located school John Paul College.

"Much like our preparation for the World Cup - with the change of manager again now - we didn't have much time together for a big tournament," Ryan told The Sunday Mail.

Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan in action against France at the World Cup in Russia. Picture: Getty Images

"It's the same situation now with 'Arnie' having taken over and the Asian Cup only a few months away.

"The camp in Australia is going to be vital in our preparation. We are facing opposition that we could be playing in that tournament, and aside from looking at the other opposition, we want to look at ourselves and be creating our identity as a team and getting the foundations set for the type of team that we want to be moving forward.

"We have got to be taking advantage of this limited time that we have available to start implementing and fine-tuning all of the aspects of the team that we want to be.

"No doubt the boys are going to be invested in what's needed to be done in order to implement these things. I can't wait to get in and start working on becoming that successful team that we want to be."

Ryan, who plies his trade with Premier League club Brighton, said he "can't wait" to reunite with Arnold.

"From my own personal experiences of having him as a coach and continuing to follow him in his coaching career since I left, he brings a wealth of intelligence and experience within the game and an abundance of success also," Ryan said.

"Every year I was with him (at the Mariners) we were successful in winning trophies and achieving our goals.

"He is very knowledgeable within the game and his methodical approach, attention to detail and the 'X-factor' that he has in getting the best out of his squad really complements whichever team he is managing.

"I am looking forward to achieving more success with him in the future."

Tickets for the Socceroos-South Korea clash go on sale to the public at ticketek.com.au at 9am on Monday.

Get 3 months free Sport HD + Entertainment on a 12 month plan and watch the FFA Cup Round of 16 on FOX SPORTS. T&Cs apply. SIGN UP NOW >